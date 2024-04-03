Body found in Mexican waters identified as missing San Diego man

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A body recovered in Mexican waters was identified as a 27-year-old San Diego man who went missing after renting a sailboat, according to a Televisa report.

Televisa, a 10News reporting partner, says Victor Osavaldo Villareal Garcia had rented the boat out of Coronado on Friday, March 29, before he sailed south of the border to celebrate Easter with family.

His family says they last saw him alive Friday on the shores of Playas de Tijuana. According to Televisa, Villareal Garcia was reported missing on Saturday, but due to the wet weather conditions, Mexican authorities began the search on Sunday.

During Tuesday afternoon's search at Real Mediterraneo, the place where relatives rented a condo for the weekend, the family found Villareal Garcia's body using a drone. He was about 800 meters away from the condo.

Authorities from the Tijuana Regional Prosecutor's Office corroborated the body as Villareal Garcia's by his tattoos.

On the last day of the search operation, a fire brigade from Rosarito joined in, as well as dozens of citizens, totaling about 50 people in Tijuana. There were another 50 people on the coast of San Diego looking for Villareal Garcia before his body was recovered.