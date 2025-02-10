Body found in Lower Otay Lake, San Diego police investigating as suspicious death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death after a fisherman discovered a body in the Lower Otay Lake Sunday morning.

According to SDPD's press release, the fisherman called the Chula Vista Police Department to report the body in the lake at about 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 9. CVPD responded to the scene, and officers determined the body was "partially submerged" in the lake and was inaccessible from the shore.

Officers from SDPD Southern Division responded to Lower Otay Lake, and SDPD consulted with San Diego Fire-Rescue to determine how to proceed with recovering the body.

By 12:15 p.m., the San Diego City Diving Team responded, and divers were able to safely recover the body from the lake and bring it to land.

"The male’s body was extremely decomposed, and at this point, age, race, or any other identifying information remain unclear," SDPD's press release states.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was working to determine the cause of death as of 12:30 p.m. Monday.

If you have any information police for this active investigation, reach out to SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.