Body found in La Mesa in March identified as missing El Cajon teen

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – The La Mesa Police Department says the body of a young woman it found earlier this year has been identified.

On March 13, LMPD received a report about a body found behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard. The body appeared to be dead for a while and had no identifying information or belongings.

The San Diego Medical Examiner Investigators arrived to assist with the investigation. Medical examiners had been working since March to identify the body since there was no identifying information at the scene. Police handled the case as a "suspected fentanyl-related death."

Over the last week, the medical examiner's office identified the body as a 17-year-old from El Cajon who was reported missing earlier this year to the El Cajon Police Department.

LMPD's Investigations Unit, the San Diego County task force detectives and investigators from the El Cajon Police Department will continue their investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the victim's death.

Police said foul play is not suspected as a contributing factor, and the case is still being handled as a fentanyl-related death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-1400 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous toll-free tip line at 888-580-TIPS.