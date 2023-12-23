Body found in freezer in Allied Gardens, suspicious death investigation underway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the Allied Gardens area after a body was found inside a chest freezer at a home.

According to SDPD, officers were sent to the 4900 block of Zion Ave. to investigate a report of a death at around 11:45 a.m. Friday.

"Essentially, out-of-town family members were at a residence and located a dead body inside of a chest freezer. They immediately called police," the department's press release says.

The department's homicide unit was called to investigate because of the unusual location of the body.

Police say the cause of death was unknown as of Saturday morning, and the medical examiner's office will release it later.

Police say because of the state the body is in, it's unclear if there was any traumatic injury. Homicide investigators believe the body was a woman's, but other details like their age or race weren't able to be made during the initial investigation.

SDPD is gathering more information to learn what happened to the body exactly and why it was inside a freezer.

If you have any information for police, you can reach out to SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.