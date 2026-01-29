Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Body found in burning motor home in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters extinguishing a predawn blaze Thursday that engulfed a parked motor home in San Ysidro found a man's body inside.

A witness reported hearing an explosive sound and seeing the recreational vehicle catch fire in the 400 block of West Calle Primera about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Emergency crews pulled the unresponsive man out of the burned motor home and tried in vain to revive him before pronouncing him dead at the scene, SDPD Sgt. Saum Poorsaleh said. The victim's identity was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, though it appeared to have been accidental in nature, Poorsaleh said.

