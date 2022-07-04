Body found after apartment fire in Teralta West neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A body was discovered inside an apartment complex after firefighters knocked down a fire in San Diego's Teralta West neighborhood Monday morning.

The fire at 4267 Copeland Ave. was reported to fire crews around 11:49 a.m. When the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived, the complex was engulfed and filled with smoke, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchel.

After knocking the fire down in 10 minutes, firefighters discovered the body somewhere in the complex.

An investigation is underway, but no further information about the fire or victim was immediately available.