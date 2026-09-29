Body discovered in San Diego River in Grantville area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities on Tuesday are investigating the discovery of a body in the San Diego River in the Grantville area.

At around 1:11 p.m., San Diego police officers and Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to an area near the 5800 block of Mission Gorge Road, near Fairmount Avenue and Mission Gorge Place, after someone reported seeing a body in the river.

San Diego police confirmed a person was found face down in the water, but no other details were released.

Lifeguards were dispatched to the scene to assist in retrieving the body from the river.

At this time, police said they do not suspect foul play.