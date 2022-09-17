Boats and Motorsports take over the Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's fast and loud, and it's taking over the San Diego Bay.

Boat races and motorsports are packing in for the San Diego Bay Fair!

The San Diego tradition has been going strong since 1964. The race's website explained that since it began, more than 5 million people have come attended the event.

More than a dozen races will take place Saturday with about 60 participants, according to a volunteer.

"These boats here in San Diego will go anywhere from 190-200 down the straightaway. Yesterday, we qualified an average lap of 161.6. Jimmy, my teammate, was first at 165. He was probably touching 200 down the straightaway or just under 200," said Jeff Bernard, a racer.

The Bay fair will continue Sunday.

Tickets range from $25-$45.

