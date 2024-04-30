Board votes to keep America's Finest Charter High school open

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After an emotional school board meeting Monday night, America’s Finest Charter High School will stay open, where parents, teachers, and students fought to keep their school open.

The school board voted unanimously to keep the campus open.

Students, teachers, and parents say they started hearing rumors about plans to shut the school down a week and a half ago. The school principal said they were told it was due to budget reasons.

Before the meeting, parents were worried about what their kids would miss out on if they did close. Some worried their kids would not succeed if their kids were forced to move to another school.

The school has 102 students and ten teachers. During the meeting, students shared their personal stories of how the campus helped them and made them enjoy school. Several speakers even called for the executive director’s resignation.

After the vote to keep the school open, one board member applauded the students for speaking up, saying his conversations with them helped him realize what the school meant to the community.

ABC 10News reached out to the board members and executive director after the meeting to ask why there were plans to close the school, but they declined to comment, citing the advice of their attorneys.

