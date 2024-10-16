BNSF Railway confirms train involved in incident that ended in woman's leg amputation downtown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) —BNSF Railway has confirmed one of their trains was involved in an incident Monday night that ended with a woman's leg amputated.

The incident happened on East Harbor Drive near the convention center as people left the Rady Shell after a concert.

San Diego police say a woman and several others were trying to crawl around a stopped train when the train moved, causing several people to fall.

The woman fell under the train and was run over, and her leg had to be amputated.

BNSF Railway says the incident is currently under investigation.

On Tuesday, people who work downtown told ABC 10News that they regularly see the freight trains blocking intersections and crosswalks.

They say people get impatient and start crawling through the train cars or going around them.

"I see people running through that all the time, I see people going around, so if the train is almost to the end to go around it, they'll go around it, I see. People jumping through sometimes, on bikes sometimes like quickly going around it," said Rhiawna Samudio, who works nearby.

Pedicab drivers in the area say they see the same issue with people climbing on and through the trains when they're stationary.

"It takes about 20 to 25 minutes, sometimes even longer, so people get desperate, and they start crossing the train," said Maycl Soto, a pedicab driver who regularly works downtown.

The woman involved in Monday's incident hasn't been identified.