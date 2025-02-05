Black-owned dance studio seeks funds to send students to international hip-hop competition

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Destiny Frye, part owner of Origin Hip Hop Academy, spoke to ABC 10News about the impact her dance studio has on young lives.

"It can change their lives in ways that you can't really imagine," she says.

Origin Hip Hop Academy is recognized as one of the few Black-owned dance studios in San Diego County. The studio’s mission extends beyond dance instruction; it aims to educate kids about the culture and history of hip-hop.

As part of our Black History Month coverage, ABC 10News reporter Yasmeen Ludy went to the academy to see how it provides dancers with a unique and significant opportunity.

With every slide and foot movement, hip-hop pulses through the students.

"The type of dances that are learned here at Origin are anything foundationally based in hip hop. As far as popping, locking, breaking, those are like your foundations at first that we do, and then anything that's derived from it," explained Darius Frye, co-owner of Origin Hip Hop Academy.

While raw talent cannot be taught, the history and culture of hip-hop can be.

"The idea of hip-hop is rooted in Black culture... Everything that you see stylistically, from the garb, from the way people talk, that's all rooted in the culture," says Darius Frye.

The academy offers a creative outlet that integrates art and empowerment into dance.

"Hip hop started from party dance. So, like, a party dance is important, but anything kind of spreads out; anything inspired by hip-hop dance is learned here," Darius Frye says.

The cultural aspect of their instruction is bringing students together.

"The main thing that I love about dance is that I get to be with all my friends, and I get to compete with them in different states," says one student.

The students' passion has earned them the opportunity to compete on an international stage.

"International competition in New Zealand is actually a huge deal. That they even qualified for it, the first ones out. So they've already made history in their own right from here," Darius Frye says.

This competition would mark the first time these students represent the USA abroad.

However, the journey comes with challenges.

"It's probably going to be in the couple of thousands to get them to New Zealand," says Destiny Frye.

Despite the financial challenge, the students remain undeterred.

"I've been dancing for a big part of my life, and I can't stay still. So, dancing is a really good activity for me, and my life probably depends on it because I love it so much," says another student. "It would change my life because I would get to experience it with the people that I love."

The studio owners are determined to help their students reach New Zealand.

"Whether they go out there, win or lose, they went, and we're going to make sure that we scream it to the hilltop," Darius Frye says.

To support their cause, the studio is hosting a casino night for adults on Feb. 22 to raise funds for the trip.

The studio is located at 2525 El Camino Real in Carlsbad, and the fundraiser will be held from 6 to 10 p.m.