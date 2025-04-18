Black maternal deaths rise in US

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Maternal deaths are up across the country, and the Black community is one group feeling it the hardest.

A new study published in the Journal of American Medical Associationsays maternal deaths rose from 25.3 per 100,000 pregnancies in 2018 to 32.6 per 100,000 in 2022.

Among Black mothers, the number was much higher: 76.9 maternal deaths per 100,000 pregnancies. That's nearly three times as high as white mothers, who saw 27.6 maternal deaths per 100,000 pregnancies.

ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons spoke with Dr. Meredith McMullen, an OB-GYN from Kaiser Permanente, about this trend and what new and expectant mothers, and doctors can do.

You can watch the full interview in the video player at the top of this page.