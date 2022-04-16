Black business organization takes 75 local baseball players to Padres game on Jackie Robinson Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - This wasn't just any typical San Diego Padres game, and April 15 isn't just any day on the calendar.

But as a business leader, Roosevelt Williams III is used to doing things a little out of the ordinary. But on this day, what happened was extraordinary.

"Recognizing the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier," Williams III said. "I rang the bell for my family. I rang the bell for my heirs. I rang the bell for my community.”

The President and CEO of Young Black & 'N Business were chosen to bring in the San Diego Padres through the ceremonial ring of the opening bell.

Williams didn't celebrate the occasion alone.

Seventy-five varsity baseball players from Lincoln, Morse and San Diego High schools came with him and his organization to take in the MLB honoring number 42.

"That's one of the reasons why we brought the baseball players because I identified some players that hadn't been to a Major League Baseball game," Williams III said. "It actually made me cry in the kitchen. You know, because they need that experience, that exposure because with opportunity comes an unlimited amount of success."

Williams said he was appreciative that the players were able to take in the game at this moment and come together as a community on a day when one man proved that all things were possible 75 years ago.

"If you're an athlete and you're watching this, dreams do come true. Nothing is impossible. And if you're an entrepreneur that's watching this, if you hold on to an idea long enough, you can have it,” Williams said.

There was an interesting coincidence with Roosevelt Williams III ringing the bell on Jackie Robinson Day. Williams’ first name is Jackie Robinson’s middle name.

