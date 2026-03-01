Biker suffers fractured femur in crash with vehicle in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist suffered a fractured femur during a crash with a vehicle Sunday morning in the Hillcrest community of San Diego, authorities said.

A 41-year-old man driving an eastbound 2022 Toyota RAV4 in the 700 block of University Avenue, turned onto the 3900 block of 8th Avenue -- passing through a green light -- and was struck at 1:40 a.m. by a westbound 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider in the 800 block of University Avenue, San Diego police said.

"The motorcyclist proceeded into the intersection and collided with the right rear of the Toyota," according to a San Diego Police Department statement. "The motorcyclist suffered a closed right femur fracture. DUI is not suspected by either party. Fault is yet to be determined."

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

