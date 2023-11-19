Biker loses leg after crashing into parked vehicle in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when his bike smashed into a parked vehicle in the Valencia Park community of San Diego and eventually lost a leg as a result of the crash impact, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred about 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Imperial Avenue, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The biker, riding a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Imperial Avenue, failed to a negotiate a curve in the roadway and struck a parked vehicle at the curb line.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered multiple fractures to his right leg.

``The male was transported to the hospital and went into cardiac arrest twice before being stabilized for surgery," according to a police statement. ``His injury resulted in his right leg being amputated. The injuries are considered life threatening."

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

