Biker injured during hit-and-run vehicle crash in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 42-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured during a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle in the Roseville-Fleetridge community of San Diego, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Rosecrans Street, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The biker was riding a KTM motorcycle southbound, approaching Fenelon Street, when an unknown vehicle — also going southbound — made a right turn onto Fenelon Street, striking the motorcyclist.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene and paramedics rushed the motorcyclist, suffering from a knee injury, to a hospital.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

