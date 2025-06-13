SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Four members of an Arizona family are being remembered, four days after a twin-engine Cessna crashed off Point Loma.

Family friends Shila Lunt and Misty Woods describe the loss of four members of the Bingham family as overwhelming.

'Biggest hearts': family killed in plane crash off Point Loma remembered

"They were hilarious,” said Woods.

“So much fun, so much laughter and so competitive. But also, all 4 of them had the biggest heart," Lunt said.

"Overall, everybody is still in shock," Woods said.

The tragedy occurred after what was meant to be a fun trip from Arizona to San Diego. Jeremy Bingham and his three sons, all in their 20s, were on a two-day boys trip to see a comedy show. Jeremy, a UPS driver who owned several businesses, knew the pilot, Landon Baldwin, from work. The pilot's wife, Torrie, was also on board.

"Jeremy just really wanted to instill in his boys that, in life, it's about who you surround yourself with and the memories that you make with people," Lunt said.

On Sunday, shortly after their return flight took off from San Diego International Airport, a chilling radio transmission of "mayday mayday, mayday" was heard before the twin-engine Cessna crashed into the ocean.

All six people on board are presumed dead, including Jeremy and his oldest son Gavin, 25, who had a passion for cars, and son Ayden, 21, who got engaged a few months ago.

"They talked about starting their family and having kids, and they were super excited about their future," Lunt said.

Jeremy's son Bailey, 27, became a new father nine months ago.

"He just beams with pride over that baby. Bailey was so excited for his first Father's Day coming up, and now he's not going to get to have that," Woods said.

The Coast Guard discovered debris about three miles west of Point Loma but suspended their search Tuesday. The Bingham family is determined to bring their loved ones home.

Friends say the family is just beginning to sort through the process to privately recover the bodies.

"The goal is 1000% to have them come home, that they need closure in that aspect. We are hopeful that they'll get that at some point," Lunt said.

The NTSB is investigating the crash. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family to help with expenses, including recovering the bodies.

A celebration of life for all four men will be held in Thatcher, Arizona on Saturday night.

