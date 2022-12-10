Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) – Hundreds of people showed up on Friday for the opening weekend of the Snow and Glow at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. It was a pleasant surprise to see snow in sunny San Diego.

“It’s nice to be at a place that has some snow. We’re not used to that here,” Jim Tondelli said.

Plenty of people are tossing and tubbing at Snow and Glow in Del Mar during its second year.

“The tubbing; I beat both of them that’s what you need to know. We raced; I won two different times,” Billy Shaw said.

But the fun in the white stuff could be impacted by the wet stuff on Sunday.

So, some people are trying to hit early holiday events before that rain rolls on in.

“We were looking at the weather, we were like, ‘We better get it in tonight,’ We’ve been going on the Ferris wheel. We’ve been having a lot of fun,” Shannon Tondelli said.

“I feel like San Diegans aren’t used to the rain, so trying to avoid it at all costs,” Brittany Brown said.

The city of San Diego tells ABC 10News that if people are heading to holiday events with this looming rain, give yourself plenty of time to get there, drive safely and follow the time-old phrase turn around, don’t drown. It’s also putting up temporary no parking signs in flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and other place known to have debris backup, and more.

Event planners are also prepared for the weather as well, and they’re ready come rain or shine.

“It’s constantly changing right now, it says that it’s going to end around 5 p.m. So, we really look at drainage. We look at really where people can put people and stuff like that,” Vincenzo Giammanco, Founder and CEO of CBF Productions, which put on Snow and Glow, said. “But this fairground’s built for events they’re used to rain. So, it’s just something that we deal with.”

The city also told ABC 10News that during these rain events, multiple crews from the city’s storm patrol check in on areas throughout the city and respond to things like downed trees and temporary flooding.

