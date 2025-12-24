Big rig crashes on freeway ramp, cab dangles from overpass

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An Amazon semi-truck crashed on the state Route 125 connector to Interstate 8 in La Mesa early Wednesday morning, leaving the big rig’s cab partially dangling from the side of the roadway.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log, the wreck happened at around 1:50 a.m. as the truck was traveling on the southbound SR-125 transition ramp to westbound I-8.

While the cause of the single-vehicle crash was unclear, the lanes were wet from overnight rain.

The CHP indicated the following closures were in effect as of 4:30 a.m.:



Westbound I-8 lanes at SR-125 to Grossmont Blvd.

La Mesa Blvd. on-ramp to eastbound I-8 lanes

At around 5 a.m., emergency crews moved the dangling cab away from the barrier and a tow truck transported the big rig from the scene.