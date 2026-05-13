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Big rig crashes, blocks southbound I-5 lanes near Camp Pendleton

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CHP Oceanside Area
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SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A big rig crash on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton forced authorities to shut down multiple southbound lanes early Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 1:45 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the Aliso Creek Rest Area.

CHP officials said the big rig swerved across traffic lanes after traveling onto the right shoulder embankment and crashing into a guardrail. Two other vehicles then collided with the overturned truck.

The truck driver suffered major injuries that were not life-threatening and was airlifted to a hospital. The driver of a Honda CR-V sustained minor injuries after crashing into the semi and was also taken to a hospital, officials stated.

Due to the emergency response to the crash, a Sig Alert was issued at 2 a.m.

At 4:30 a.m., the CHP reported all southbound I-5 lanes at the Rest Area would be closed until 12 p.m. The northbound I-5 No. 1 lane at the Rest Area would also be shut down until 12 p.m.

The northbound I-5 No. 1 lane was reopened by 6:45 a.m., but only the No. 3 and No. 4 southbound lane were reopened at around 7 a.m.

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City News Service contributed to this report

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