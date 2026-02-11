Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Big rig crash on northbound I-5 in Oceanside leads to morning commute backup

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A crash involving a semi-tractor trailer blocked multiple lanes on Interstate 5 in Oceanside Wednesday.

The collision happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, when the truck and trailer, for unknown reasons jackknifed on northbound I-5, just south of Harbor Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police reported the semi blocked three lanes on I-5, which also affected westbound travelers on state Route 76.

No injuries have been reported, but the CHP was investigating.

