Big rig catches fire on I-5 in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A semi-truck caught fire while traveling on Interstate 5 in the Encinitas area, prompting multiple lane closures early Friday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol's incident log, the fire was reported at around 12:30 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the Birmingham Drive exit.

The CHP indicated the big rig pulled over after the trailer caught fire for unknown reasons.

The blaze and subsequent emergency response forced the closure of all southbound lanes in the immediate area.

As of 4:45 a.m., at least two lanes and the off-ramp to Birmingham Drive were shut down.

