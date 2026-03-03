Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Big rig bursts into flames on I-805 in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A big rig burst into flames following a collision with a vehicle on Interstate 805 in Mission Valley Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. on southbound I-805 near the transition to Interstate 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details on what led to the crash were unclear, but the collision was followed by a fire that fully engulfed the semitruck at the freeway transition.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The CHP says the lanes were expected to be shut down for at least four hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

