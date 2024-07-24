Big Lots closing three San Diego County locations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three Big Lots locations in San Diego County will close soon as the company struggles with financial losses.

According to the company's website, the Big Lots in La Mesa, El Cajon, and Oceanside are closing soon.

The Temecula location, north of San Diego County, is also set to close.

The company has 109 stores in California but is closing multiple locations nationwide.

Two weeks ago, Big Lots announced its plans to close 35 to 40 stores, saying they are 'underperforming.' The company also reported that its net sales dropped 10% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

On Tuesday, shoppers at the La Mesa location reacted to the news.

"Obviously, they can’t sustain themselves; it’s just a bummer that businesses that do offer discounts for groceries can’t sustain," said Victoria Stephens, a mom who says she prefers shopping at Big Lots because of their affordable prices.

Another shopper told ABC 10News she was notified of the closures in an email from the company.

"Very disappointing to me because it’s convenient for me because it is close enough; I just live down the hill," said Patti Fordyce, a grandmother of two.

Big Lots is the latest discount retailer to announce store closures; the 99 Cents Only Store and Dollar Tree also announced store closures earlier in the year.

The exact closing dates for the stores in San Diego County have not been announced.