Big-Cuts Barber operating out of bus after fire in Webster destroyed their business

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A barber shop in Webster devastated by a fire in mid-December is getting creative to help continue serving their community.

The owners are now operating out a bus, converted into a smaller version of their. The bus was previously used to give free haircuts to students around the community, but now is serving as their only place to operate.

Big Cuts Barber has been a staple in the Webster community for years. The owners say they’re having a hard time finding a new place because rents are so high. They also had to go out and buy new supplies since everything burned down in the fire.

Now the owners have created a Go Fund Me page to help them get back on their feet. If you’d like to donate, click here.

