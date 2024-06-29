Biden, Trump clash over veterans in heated debate

Thursday night's presidential debate reached a flashpoint over veterans, with President Biden accusing former President Trump of disparaging them.

"I went to the World War II cemetery, World War I cemetery he refused to go to. He was standing with a four-star general ... said, 'I don't want to go in there because it's full of a bunch of losers and suckers,'" said Biden Biden. "My son was not a loser or sucker. You're the sucker, you're the loser."

The former president denied it ever happened.

"First of all that was a made-up quote, 'suckers and losers,'" Trump said. "They made it up in a third-rate magazine that's failing, like many of these magazines. He made that up ... We have 19 people that said I didn't say it."

The candidates also debated healthcare and how best to support veterans.

ABC 10News spoke to several veterans on Friday who preferred to remain off camera. Some favored President Biden, but more believed that former President Trump performed better in the debate.

Many were hesitant to share their opinions due to the increasingly hostile nature of political conversations.

"The military has seen the enemy, and our fellow Americans are not that enemy," said Ron Stark, the president of the San Diego Veterans Coalition. "If we can focus all our hearts and passions on being grateful for the veterans and their families, and the military that defenses this nation, I think we'll be on good ground."

The San Diego Veterans Coalition does not endorse a candidate but is always seeking volunteers. Visit their website to learn more.