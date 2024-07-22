Biden steps down: DNC faces uncertain path ahead

All eyes will be on the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August, where the leading candidate who won many primaries won't even be on the ticket.

“Did you want him to drop out of the race?”

“I want to make sure that we as democrats win,” said Nicole Crosby, a delegate pledged to Harris.

The DNC is less than a month away and its main contender just dropped out.

As for the transition of nominations, it’s not as simple as Biden endorsing Harris. The Chair of the DNC said there is no automatic coronation for a replacement.

It’s still up to the delegates, even if they had already signed up for the Biden-Harris ticket.

“So now that President Biden has declined the nomination, they become uncommitted. But he has to release them to become uncommitted, and then they all have their own vote to determine what happens,” said Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, a member of the DNC Committee.

Many are speculating about others jumping in the race for president, like West Virginia Senator, Joe Manchin.

“I did hear that Senator Joe Manchin, after leaving the Democratic party, is thinking about reregistering as a Democrat so he can run for the nomination. And my thought on that is good luck with that,” said Ryan Trabuco, a first time delegate for the DNC.

Harris is already working swiftly to get support from delegates, less than 24 hours after Biden’s decision to not seek re-election.

“I know that we've been contacted by our state leadership here in California. They've been doing a whip to make sure all of us are committed to Kamala Harris as well,” said Trabuco.

These are some of the key delegates getting ready for their big August decision.