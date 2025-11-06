Bicyclist suffers leg fractures in vehicle collision in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A bicyclist attempting to turn at an intersection was seriously injured when he was struck by an SUV in San Diego's Pacific Beach neighborhood, police said Thursday.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers discovered the downed 55-year-old bicyclist after he collided with a 23-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Ford Escape, in the area of 1100 Grand Avenue near the intersection of Everts Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the bicyclist entered the eastbound No. 1 lane on Grand and was hit by the vehicle.

The rider was taken to a hospital, where he was being treated for an open fracture to his tibia-fibula and a fracture to his femur, the department stated. The name of the driver was not immediately available.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were unclear, but the SDPD Traffic Division was investigating.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the crash to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

