Bicyclist struck by vehicle, killed on Salmon River Road in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in the community of Rancho Peñasquitos in San Diego, authorities reported Thursday.

The fatal collision happened around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday when a 51-year-old woman behind the wheel of a northbound 2019 Toyota Camry collided with the rear tire of the bicycle at 12900 Salmon River Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the driver "did not see" the bicyclist. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Driving under the influenced was not believed to be a factor in the collision, but officers with SDPD's Traffic Division were investigating.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

