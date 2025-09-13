Bicyclist killed by DUI driver in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A bicyclist was killed early Saturday morning following a collision with a vehicle on Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Carlsbad Boulevard at approximately 4:34 a.m. Saturday to investigate the crash. Upon arrival, they found a bicyclist in the roadway who had died from injuries sustained in the collision

With help from community members, license plate reader technology and a drone, officers located the suspected driver about one mile from the crash site.

The driver, identified as Alexander Gendron, 27, of Escondido, was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury or death, DUI causing injury or death, and vehicular manslaughter. He is expected to be booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The identity of the deceased bicyclist will be released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later time. Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Currently, northbound Carlsbad Boulevard remains closed between Tamarack Avenue and Cannon Road for the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Traffic Accident Investigator Cpl. Matt Bowen.