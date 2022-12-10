Bicyclist hit by car, seriously injured in Rancho Penasquitos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 63-year-old man riding a mountain bicycle was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood on Friday.

San Diego police said it happened in the 10000 block of Carmel Mountain Road at 5:30 p.m.

The man was riding north along the edge of the road when a 93-year-old man driving a Honda Fit for unknown reasons veered to the right and crashed into him, police said. The man fell off the bike, suffered cuts on his face, and fractured his leg.

The driver left the scene.

Police said witnesses gave officers the driver’s license plate number, and he was found at his home. The man’s driver’s license was confiscated, and an emergency DMV re-evaluation was issued.

Investigators from the traffic division responded to the scene and are investigating the crash. DUI was not a factor in the crash.