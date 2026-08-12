Bicyclist dies in collision with big rig in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 59-year-old man was killed when he rode his bicycle into a big rig that was making a right turn in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday at Siempre Viva Road and Otay Center Drive, according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

The 38-year-old big rig driver was turning right, with a green light, from southbound Otay Center Drive onto Siempre Viva Road, police said. The bicycle was also southbound on the right side of the big rig and impacted the front right wheel of the tractor.

The bicycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

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