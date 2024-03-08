Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bicyclist dies after being hit by 2 vehicles at Vista intersection

ambulance
FILE
ambulance
Posted at 7:02 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 10:02:46-05

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A bicyclist was killed after being struck by two vehicles at a Vista intersection, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

At 10:28 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a collision between two vehicles and a bicyclist on South Melrose Drive at the intersection with Buena Vista Drive, SDCSD Sgt. Eric Cottrell said.

The first motorist bumped into the bicyclist, remained at the scene, and cooperated with the investigation, Cottrell said.

A second motorist struck the bicyclist and left the scene, the sergeant said. The second motorist was believed to have been driving a white crossover or SUV.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Cottrell said.

The sheriff's department is seeking the public's help in locating the vehicle that left the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Up to a $1,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
San Diego County Scripps Regional Spelling Bee

San Diego County Scripps Regional Spelling Bee