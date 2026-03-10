Bicyclist, 33, struck by vehicle and killed in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was struck and killed Tuesday by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in San Diego's Pacific Beach neighborhood.

The fatal collision happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the bicyclist rode into the path of a westbound Hyundai Elantra driven by a 33-year-old man, near the intersection of Fanuel Street and Grand Avenue against a red light, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The person's name and age have not yet been released.

Alcohol was not a contributing factor, the department stated.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

