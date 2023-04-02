Beloved surfing service dog Ricochet passes away

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego's beloved surfing service dog passed away Saturday, according to a press release. She was 15-years-old.

Ricochet handler Judy Fridono tells ABC 10News that she was diagnosed with liver cancer in August 2022 but didn't show symptoms until Friday afternoon. She was taken to the vet and passed away.

"I made a promise to Ricochet a long time ago that I wouldn't let her suffer. She took her first breath in my hand when she was born… and she took her last breath in my hand yesterday," said Fridono.

Aside from her work as a therapy dog, Ricochet also helped raise $1 million for charity and 1 million bowls of food for homeless animals. She starred in an IMAX film called Superpower Dogs, featured in the book "Ricochet: Riding a Wave of Hope with the Dog Who Inspires Millions" and was included in 20 other books along with several TV shows and hundreds of news media outlets.

Ricochet also won several awards: the American Humane Association Hero Dog Award, ASPCA's Dog of The Year, The American Red Cross Hero award, the AKC's Award for Canine Excellence, and others.

Her legacy will live on through the sponsorship of Jose Martinez, an army veteran and para surfer, Team USA adaptive surfers and other adaptive surfing organizations.

"People believe in Ricochet's mission… she didn't do it alone," said Fridono. "Her supporters are an extension of her legacy and her roots in philanthropy and helping others heal through canine intervention and therapy. Now that she's gone, I don't want people to be sad. I want them to celebrate and continue supporting what she started."

Learn more about Ricochet at surfdogricochet.com.

