Beloved musician killed in San Carlos motorcycle accident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A beloved local musician is being mourned by friends and family, two days after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in San Carlos.

“Been in tears quite a bit last few days,” said Chris Clarke.

Since Monday, Clarke has spent much of his time sifting through photos and videos of his friend, bandmate, and longtime collaborator Dane Terry, 67.

Video shows Terry playing the harmonica, and Clark on the guitar. These are the memories helping Clark cope, as he grieves.

“It's shock. You don’t think it's real at first,” said Clarke.

Monday morning, just before 6 a.m. Terry, who worked as a locksmith at USD, was on his motorcycle, headed to work from his El Cajon home, when he collided with a car at Navajo Road and Bisby Lake Drive.

Terry was rushed to a hospital, but died. Police say the 51-year-old driver ran a red light and was arrested. Clarke calls the accident senseless.

“Someone was being irresponsible. It’s a tragic loss. Shouldn’t have happened," said Clarke.

Clarke describes Terry, a husband and father of two adult children, as a family man and a brilliant musician. A fixture in the local music scene for more than two decades, his soulful harmonica and vocals were his calling card. Terry fronted his own blues band Cadillac Wreckers. He was also a member of Clarke’s bluegrass band.

“He really dug into any song, musician, genre he was learning. He played with a tremendous amount of heart and soul, and that's what separated him from a lot of players,” said Clarke.

ABC 10News reached out to police to find out what charges the driver is facing and are waiting to hear back.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses.