Behind the scenes of 'Hamilton': Meet the musicians bringing the hit musical to life

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The hit musical "Hamilton" is now playing at the San Diego Civic Theatre, bringing the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton to life through hip hop, jazz and R&B.

Behind every performance are the talented musicians who create the soundtrack that audiences feel in their feet and souls.

Quinton "Q" Robinson serves as the drummer for the Hamilton Philip Tour, performing in what he affectionately calls "Q's Boom Boom Room."

"I always say if there was one show I was created to play it would be this one. I could play the show for the rest of my life," Robinson said.

Robinson first saw the musical in 2018 and was immediately captivated. "I was absolutely blown away by everything the theatrics, the music, the sights, the sounds," Robinson said. From listening to the soundtrack almost every day to playing the music every night, Robinson's dream is playing out in real time.

"Sometimes you hear the drums before you hear the lyrics and you're already tapping your feet and you're already moving your shoulders and you're dancing before a lyric is said," Robinson said.

While Robinson provides the beat, Jisel Soleil Ayon brings the lyrics to life as Angelica Schuyler.

"There are people out there who are looking up who have never seen any theater before some people this is their first musical ever that's so special to remember," Ayon said.

Ayon, who grew up in Long Beach, is grateful to be back in Southern California for this role. "In the past never thought it would be any part of my life, is now so much of my life and I think that's interesting. You never know where life is gonna take you," Ayon said.

Though audiences know the songs well, Ayon says each performance offers something unique.

"The audience that is in that theater that night gets a once in a lifetime show it will never look exactly like that," Ayon said.

Hamilton will be at the San Diego Civic Theatre until May 18.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

