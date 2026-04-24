Bed Bath & Beyond coming back to San Diego -- inside The Container Store

(CNS) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is making its return to brick-and-mortar retail in San Diego and across the nation by rolling out shop-in-shop spaces inside The Container Store locations starting Friday.

The move follows Bed Bath & Beyond's 2023 bankruptcy and shift to an online-only model, with the retailer now partnering with The Container Store to reintroduce its products in physical stores.

The Container Store location on the Fashion Valley Mall property (7097 Friars Rd.) is among 98 stores nationwide being reconfigured into a combined "The Container Store + Bed Bath & Beyond" format.

To prepare for the rollout, The Container Store launched a nationwide "Store Changing" event beginning April 24, discounting about 30% of select merchandise to make room for new inventory.

"This is a reset with purpose," Jen Pape, senior vice president of stores at The Container Store, said in a statement. "We are actively reshaping our stores to make room for what's next. By streamlining select categories today, we're creating the space and flexibility needed to introduce Bed Bath & Beyond products and deliver a more complete home experience for our customers."

The company said the redesigned stores will combine its organizational products and services with Bed Bath & Beyond's expanded home goods assortment as part of a broader strategy to create a more comprehensive home retail experience.

In a statement Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom welcomed the retailer's return to the state.

"There's a lot of profit to be made in California -- and we're thrilled that Bed, Bath & Beyond is opening stores in the Golden State and taking advantage of the benefits of the world's fastest-growing economy," Newsom said.

The rollout is expected to begin in May and continue in phases over the coming months, with the combined format representing the company's future operating model.

Bed Bath & Beyond, founded in 1971, once operated hundreds of stores nationwide before filing for bankruptcy and closing its physical locations, affecting thousands of employees.

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