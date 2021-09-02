Bear cubs brought to San Diego Humane's Ramona campus after getting too close to people

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two orphaned bear cubs from Tulare County are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after officials say they became too comfortable being around people in the area.

The bear cubs are about 6 months old and had been seen without their mother in the Three Rivers area. California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the cubs were getting too close to neighbors and even being fed by some residents.

For the safety of the cubs and residents, the two cubs were captured and officials deemed them too young to fend for themselves.

"These two cubs are definitely too young to survive on their own without their mother," said Christine Barton, director of operations & wildlife rehabilitation at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Campus. "We are thankful that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was able to capture them when these two orphans began approaching people. It typically doesn’t end well for humans or animals when people begin feeding wildlife, regardless of age."

Officials brought them to the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona campus, where they will develop the skills they need to survive on their own and get the proper nutrition they need to eventually be reintroduced into the wild.