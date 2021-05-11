Beacuse of California's 'Gann limit,' taxpayers get payday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to give money back to taxpayers is rooted in a 1979 spending law that requires the government to give money to the taxpayers once appropriations reach a certain limit.

The threshold has only been exceeded once — in 1987.

Monday, the Newsom administration estimated the state would be $16 billion past the limit that's named after Paul Gann, a conservative political activist who campaigned for the law.

Newsom likely would have proposed the spending regardless of the limit. But his administration says the proposal satisfies the law's requirements.

