Beacuse of California's 'Gann limit,' taxpayers get payday

The lights of the Capitol dome shine as lawmakers work into the night Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. F Lawmakers will reconvene Monday , Dec. 7, 2020 for an organizational session to swear in new members. The regular Legislative sessions will begin after the new year. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Legislature
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 10, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to give money back to taxpayers is rooted in a 1979 spending law that requires the government to give money to the taxpayers once appropriations reach a certain limit.

The threshold has only been exceeded once — in 1987.

Monday, the Newsom administration estimated the state would be $16 billion past the limit that's named after Paul Gann, a conservative political activist who campaigned for the law.

Newsom likely would have proposed the spending regardless of the limit. But his administration says the proposal satisfies the law's requirements.

