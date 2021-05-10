Gov. Newsom says Golden State Stimulus expanding to help more Californians

(KGTV) -- More Californians will be receiving money from the state as Gov. Gavin Newsom said the Golden State Stimulus would be expanding.

In a tweet Monday morning, the governor said: “CA will be expanding the Golden State Stimulus to middle class families -- creating the biggest state tax rebate in US history. 2 out of every 3 Californians will now benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. And families with kids will now get an additional $500.”

Newsom’s announcement comes as he prepares to unveil an economic recovery plan for the state that his office is referring to as “California Roars Back: Governor Newsom’s $100 Billion California Comeback Plan.”

The governor is set to speak on the plan at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Golden State Stimulus, signed into law earlier this year by Newsom, distributes $600 or $1,200 checks to Californians dealing with hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Breakdown of the Golden State Stimulus

Residents may receive the payment if they receive the California Earned Income Tax Credit or file with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. According to the state, most people who qualify won't need to do anything to receive their payment.

For those who filed their taxes between Jan. 1 and March 1, they can expect their payments starting on April 15. For those who filed their return between March 2 and April 23, they can expect their payments starting May 1.

Direct deposit can take up to two weeks while paper checks can take between four to six weeks, according to the state.

Those who file after April 23 may have to wait up to 45 days after filing to receive the payment by direct deposit and up to 60 days by mail.

To qualify, residents must:



Have filed their 2020 taxes

Live in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year

Be a state resident on the date payment is issued

Not be eligible to be claimed as a dependent

And be either a CalEITC recipient or file under an ITIN making $75,000 or less

More information on the Golden State Stimulus program is available online.