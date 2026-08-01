Beach in Coronado closed due to sewage contamination

CORONADO, Calif. (CNS) — The beach at Avenida Lunar in Coronado is closed to human water contact due to contamination, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality announced this weekend.

"The Tijuana River is flowing and is reaching recreational waters,'' the DEHQ said in a statement Friday. "Beachgoers are advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness."

Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact.

County advisories also remain in effect for La Jolla Children's Pool, La Jolla Cove, Coronado Lifeguard Tower, Coronado North Beach's Dog Beach and Dog Beach at the mouth of the San Diego River. Bacteria levels at those locations have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

Additionally, the Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand Shoreline remain closed due to ongoing sewage contamination.

Updates on beach advisories and closure information can be found at sdbeachinfo.com or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.

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