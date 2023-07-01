Beachgoers spilt on beach advisories & water quality leading up 4th of July Weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Plenty of people searching for a spot to get to one of San Diego’s sought-after beaches and weather this Fourth of July weekend.

“It’s a great long weekend, and it’s a great way to start it,” Eric Banatao, visiting a La Jolla beach, said.

“It doesn’t look very busy today. But, I think people will come over for the weekend,” Amira Elsherbiny, who is visiting from Seattle, said.

“There’s a storm in Illinois, so I escaped that storm for the perfect weather,” Amir Ibrahim, who is visiting from Illinois, said.

While people are looking to enjoy the great weather during the holiday weekend, they may want to check the water quality of where they plan to go.

Also, San Diego County’s Beach and Bay Water Quality Program website shows six beach advisories with alerts to avoid touching the water in those areas.

Some say this won’t stop people from getting in the water.

“Like I live in Illinois. We don’t have water," Ibrahim said. "So, for me, I’m ready to do anything just to touch the water."

"I think to each his own. I think the warnings are there. I didn't see anything posted around here, but maybe at little further south, maybe,” Banatao said.

While others are heeding the advice of the advisories for the most part.

“He’s like obsessed with the water. So, it’s like kind of hard for him not to. But, yeah, I just kind of try to stay by the feet area. You know, just wet the feet,” Kimberly Martinez said.

“I’ll look it up before I go into the water,” Elsherbiny said.

