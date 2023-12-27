Battle of the Bands kicks off Holiday Bowl celebrations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Football fans packed the streets in downtown San Diego Tuesday night to kick off the Holiday Bowl celebrations.

The marching bands from both schools performed in the middle of the 5th and Market intersection, in the heart of the Gaslamp.

"It’s very cool. I wasn’t sure at first, but I like it," said Jeff Robenson, a Louisville fan in town for the game.

The USC and Louisville faithful enjoyed the show but were also anxious and ready for the game on Wednesday.

"To see how they changed a baseball stadium into a football stadium," said Mackenzie Huntington, a USC fan looking forward to seeing Petco Park transformed.

The Battle of the Bands was just a part of the Snapdragon Bowl Bash that included games, live music, and giveaways for the crowds all along Gaslamp streets.

The crowds were also a welcome sight for the local bars and restaurants that surround the stadium, like American Junkie, where Audrey Gonzalez is a bartender.

"It kind of slowed down post-Christmas, so this is a great pick me up; I parked my car, walked over, and saw a big crowd of people and thought, am I hallucinating?" said Gonzalez about coming into work Tuesday night.

The Holiday Bowl game kicks off Wednesday at 5 p.m.