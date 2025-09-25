Barrio Logan recycling business faces public nuisance lawsuit from City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Barrio Logan recycling business is facing a public nuisance lawsuit from the city for allegedly operating without proper approvals and operating too close to a residential area, among other claims, the San Diego City Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

The complaint filed against SA Recycling claims the business was originally described to city officials as a scrap metal recycling facility, but later illegally expanded into other areas such as large recycling collection and processing, and auto wrecking and dismantling.

The city alleges the business does not have the required permits or approvals for those activities in a residentially zoned neighborhood and is violating zoning regulations because it is too close to residences.

Representatives from SA Recycling did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Companies that disregard the city's laws and public health protections put entire neighborhoods at risk," City Attorney Heather Ferbert said in a statement. "No one should have to live next to unpermitted heavy industrial operations that pollute the air, damage property, and harm families."

The city says residents living near the facility have lodged complaints about air pollution, noise and "other hazardous conditions stemming from the site."

Inspections of the property also turned up "extensive violations including unpermitted grading, electrical work, and construction," the city claims.

The lawsuit is seeking an injunction requiring the business to halt "all illegal operations" and impose civil penalties of up to $2,500 per day, per violation.

"Barrio Logan is home to many small business owners who contribute greatly to the community and follow city permitting requirements," City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno said. "These permits exist to ensure businesses operate safely and responsibly. When companies ignore those rules, they put the entire neighborhood at risk."

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.