Balboa Park parking fee delay could impact library and recreation center hours

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's plan to implement parking fees at Balboa Park is being delayed by several months as city officials work out exceptions for local residents, potentially costing the city millions in expected revenue and threatening public services.

The delay could force cuts to library and recreation center hours across the city, as officials scramble to fill a budget gap.

"I knew this was going to come up," Patrick Stewart, CEO of Library Foundation SD, said.

Stewart hopes city leaders will develop a more sustainable solution to the funding problem.

"Until we find a real long-term sustainable funding source, we're going to continue having these conversations," Stewart said.

The City Council has worked to maintain library operations around six days a week, but those plans relied on approximately $15 million in revenue from the Balboa Park parking fees. After Monday's City Council meeting, officials must now find alternative funding sources to make up for the lost revenue.

"I think my council colleagues will be working really hard to minimize any additional cuts to the services that directly affect San Diegans," Council President Joe LaCava said.

LaCava acknowledged the challenges ahead but indicated the council is exploring other options to avoid reducing hours at community facilities.

"For example vacancies, that we wanted to fill, that we may choose let's not fill them and enjoy those savings moving forward," LaCava said.

Stewart emphasized the critical role these community spaces play in neighborhood vitality.

"Parks and libraries preserve neighborhoods, they preserve communities, they give young people a place to go after school, create social connections," Stewart said.

LaCava said the council will evaluate alternative funding options over the next couple of weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.