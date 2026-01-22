Balboa Park cultural leaders demand pause on paid parking amid visitor decline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Leaders from Balboa Park's biggest cultural institutions are calling on San Diego's mayor and city council to pause the paid parking program, citing a troubling decline in visitors since its implementation.

The Balboa Park Cultural Partnership says the program is threatening the future of the park and its institutions, with data showing significant drops in attendance during the first week of paid parking.

"Paid parking does not bring new money into Balboa Park, it simply substitutes for a general fund," said Peter Comiskey, executive director of the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership.

The partnership reports a 25% drop in local visitation and a 3% drop in tourist visitors during the first week of the program. If visitor turnout remains low, they estimate losses could reach $20 to $30 million annually.

"Our visitors are feeling it, and our cultural institutions and museums are feeling it," said Jessica Hanson York, CEO of Mingei International Museum.

Mayor Todd Gloria's office responded to the data, stating the paid parking program "is designed to create a dedicated source of revenue for the park. It must be evaluated based on clear, long-term data — not a few weeks of initial operation."

However, cultural leaders express concerns about long-term impacts beyond just visitor numbers.

"Volunteers are questioning how many days they want to continue volunteering. We're also hearing a lot from the public, from members, even people who can afford parking, that they're reconsidering how often they want to visit," said Judy Gradwohl, CEO of San Diego Natural History Museum.

The response from park leaders varies in scope. Some are asking the city council to "reconsider" their vote, while others want more decisive action.

"The natural history museum supports a repeal of the parking," Gradwohl said.

The Cultural Partnership has launched a new website called "Save Balboa Park" to encourage public engagement with city leaders on the issue.

The mayor's office maintains its support for paid parking and says it will continue monitoring the program's performance closely.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

