Balboa Park concert being held to raise funds for Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The grandstands of the Spreckels Organ Pavilion at Balboa Park is a place for art and music to be made and heard.

It's also where the artistic director for the Spreckels Organ Society Raul Prieto Ramirez hopes music can be used to help those in Ukraine.

"I think that this is a great opportunity for all of us to raise awareness of what’s going on and advocate unequivocally for peace,” Prieto Ramirez said.

They'll be advocating for peace by assembling musicians for a fundraising concert this Saturday at the pavilion.

The San Diego Diplomacy Council, which is supporting the event, said donations raised at the free concert will go right towards humanitarian efforts for Ukraine.

"One hundred percent of the proceeds go to Operation USA which will give direct funding to Ukrainian refugees,” Heidi Knuff, the Executive Director of San Diego Diplomacy Council, said. "We felt like it was really important to support that cause and do what we can."

Some of those who will be signing their hearts out in the name of peace is Sarah-Nicole Carter.

The San Diego artist said this concert gives her a clear way to contribute.

"I think often times when these happen we feel helpless when we don't know what we can to actually contribute and we want to reach out. And this is an actually physical way that I can contribute something I'm actually good at,” Carter said.

Music, it's food for the soul.

There's hope their tunes can bring in plenty of donations to help those thousands of miles away.

"Music can remind us of who we are and how we are all. I try to do that every day and to do that on this particular concert is especially really special for me,” Prieto Ramirez said.

"Hopefully all of that energy all of that hope, all of that support is something that people will feel even across of all of these miles,” Carter said.