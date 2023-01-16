Back-to-back storms bring wind, rain and high surf to San Diego coastline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Back-to-back storms have brought high winds, rip currents and dangerously large waves to San Diego’s coastline.

A high surf advisory is now in effect until Tuesday at 10 p.m.

On Sunday, ABC 10News spoke with some experienced surfers trying their luck paddling out in La Jolla.

“Pretty choppy getting out there, and it can hold you down on some of the larger sets,” said Chris Coker.

“I couldn’t get back past the break, and even past the break the waves were kind of big. I got washed out on the rocks… Got cut up a little bit,” said Keishi Tateda.

To the south, the Ocean Beach pier remains closed after sustaining damage from last week's storm system.

Waves could reach as high as 8 feet in the next couple of days while that high surf advisory is in effect.