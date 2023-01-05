San Diego city crews close Ocean Beach pier as storm rolls in

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Even in the dark, you could tell the waves had a little bit of kick Thursday morning as a storm rolled into the San Diego area.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and large waves reaching up to 10 to 16 feet. And it’s those waves that City crews have been watching which ultimately led to the decision to close the Ocean Beach Pier.

ABC10NEWS was there as crews drove down the pier asking people to leave.

As we’ve seen when big storms roll through, the waves have caused significant damage to the pier, which can also create a dangerous situation for those in the water.

That’s why lifeguards have increased their staffing and they will have more vessels patrolling: to make sure everyone stays safe as this storm makes its way through the county.

“When you are walking around the coastal areas just be real cautious in those areas and coastal cliffs, it may look easy and then a 15 swell will come in and knock you out to sea,” James Gartland, the lifeguard chief for the City of San Diego says.